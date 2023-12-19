Michigan-based Stoopfest has announced its first wave lineup for 2024. Weakened Friends, Biitchseat, Decent Criminal, Devon Kay and The Solutions, Eevie Echoes, Eichlers, Hit Like A Girl, Mint Green, R.A.P. Ferreira, Addicus, Blind Liars, Boygirl, Brook Pridemore, The Casper Fight Scene, Cavalier, Dana Skully and the Tiger Sharks, Dead Hour Noise, Dear Heretic, Get Tuff, Grey Matter, Killing Pixies, Lucius Fox, Nunya, Rent Strike, Sister Wife Sex Strike, Small Comforts, and The Weak Days will be playing the festival. Stoopfest will take place May 10-11 in Lansing, Michigan.
