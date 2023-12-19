Meth. have announced that they will be touring the US in February. Deaf Club, SeeYou Next Tuesday, Blackwater Sniper, and The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir will be joining them on select dates. Meth. will be releasing their new album SHAME on February 2 and released Mother of Red Light in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|2/1
|Milwaukee, WI
|X-Ray Arcade
|w/Deaf Club
|2/2
|Chicago, IL
|Thalia Hall
|w/Deaf Club, See You Next Tuesday
|2/3
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Pyramid Scheme
|w/Deaf Club, See You Next Tuesday
|2/16
|Indianapolis, IN
|Healer
|w/Blackwater Sniper
|2/17
|Memphis, TN
|Hi-Tone Cafe
|w/Blackwater Sniper
|2/18
|New Orleans, LA
|SIBERIA
|w/Blackwater Sniper
|2/19
|Birmingham, AL
|Firehouse
|w/Blackwater Sniper
|2/20
|Atlanta, GA
|Mom Says it’s Fine
|w/The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
|2/21
|Tampa, FL
|Deviant Libation
|w/The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
|2/22
|Orlando, FL
|Will’s Pub
|w/The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
|2/23
|Gainesville
|The Ox Store
|w/The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
|2/24
|Nashville, TN
|Drkmatter
|2/26
|Bowling Green, KY
|Molotov