Meth. announce US tour

Meth. have announced that they will be touring the US in February. Deaf Club, SeeYou Next Tuesday, Blackwater Sniper, and The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir will be joining them on select dates. Meth. will be releasing their new album SHAME on February 2 and released Mother of Red Light in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
2/1Milwaukee, WIX-Ray Arcadew/Deaf Club
2/2Chicago, ILThalia Hallw/Deaf Club, See You Next Tuesday
2/3Grand Rapids, MIPyramid Schemew/Deaf Club, See You Next Tuesday
2/16Indianapolis, INHealerw/Blackwater Sniper
2/17Memphis, TNHi-Tone Cafew/Blackwater Sniper
2/18New Orleans, LASIBERIAw/Blackwater Sniper
2/19Birmingham, ALFirehousew/Blackwater Sniper
2/20Atlanta, GAMom Says it’s Finew/The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
2/21Tampa, FLDeviant Libationw/The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
2/22Orlando, FLWill’s Pubw/The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
2/23GainesvilleThe Ox Storew/The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
2/24Nashville, TNDrkmatter
2/26Bowling Green, KYMolotov