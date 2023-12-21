Alternative Tentacles to release posthumous album by Tony Slug of BGK

Alternative Tentacles will release Tony Slug of BGK's final album. Just after recording was finished, Tony passed away from cancer. The album features appearances from over 30 players/writers, including Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys), Jennifer Finch (L7), Nicke Andersson (Hellacopters), Jerry A. (Poison Idea), Happy Tom (Turbonegro) and more.

The album includes a biography of Tony Slug, written by Dutch journalist and writer Philippus Zandstra. The album's release will coincide with the release of a documentary about the album, the life and legend of Tony Slug, created by Dutch artist and filmmaker Lotte Louise de Jong.

The album is out March 22 via A.T.