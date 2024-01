Videos 6 hours ago by Em Moore

Sprints have released a video for their new song “Heavy”. The video features footage by Glen Bollard and Fern Rose. It was edited by Annie Walsh and Colin Peppard. The song is off their upcoming album Letter To Self which will be out on January 5 via City Slang. Sprints released Back Catalogue, their collection of their early singles, 2021 EP Manifesto, and 2022 EP A Modern Job, in 2022. Check out the video below.