Theo Lengyel (Ex-Mr. Bungle) arrested for murder of girlfriend

Theo Lengyel, who was in Mr. Bungle from 1985-1996, has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann. Herrmann went missing in early December and her car was found in front of Lengyel's house in El Cerrito. After the disappearance, Lengyel went to Portland for a period of time. Lengyel has been a person of interest since the murder. Police are currently awaiting confirmation that the human remains found are indeed those of Herrmann. Apparently, Lengyel and Herrmann were married previously, and around 2017, had a domestic violence incident and filed for divorce. We'll keep you updated.