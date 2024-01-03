Tacoma-based music festival Just Another Gig has announced its lineup for this year. All Out War, Apex Predator, Big Boy, C4, Chopping Block, Combust, Cosmic Joke, Crawl Space, Destiny Bond, Elimination Squad, End of Dayz, Extinguish, Field of Flames, Gag, Hold My Own, Ingrown, Initiate, Killing Time, Land Lost, Last Wishes, Meantime, Misery Whip, Scarab, Slime, Spurr, Terror, Twitching Tongues, Witness Chamber, World I Hate, and Xibalba will playing the festival. Just Another Gig will take place on March 1-3 at Real Art Tacoma in Tacoma, Washington.
All Out War, Destiny Bond, Initiate, more to play Just Another Gig
