Two new episodes of the Punknews Podcast are now up! Episode #648.61 sees the continuation of the freestyle era as Sam, John, and Em talk about the holidays, Mothman, Cock Sparrer’s upcoming album, Marissa Paternoster’s Noun show, Rome leaving Sublime With Rome, Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables going gold, and so much more!

Episode #648.62 is the December edition of Em Tells You What To Listen To. Songs by Teens In Trouble, The Dreaded Laramie, Sweet Pill, Gender Warfare, Ballista, Infant Island, Quiet Fear, Massa Nera, Laura Jane Grace, Green Day, Tits Up, Bad Moves, Cherished, Howtoboilwater, and more are played. Listen to both episodes below!