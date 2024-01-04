Drummer Brad Wilk says Rage Against The Machine will not being touring or performing live again

Rage Against The Machine will not be performing live or touring any longer. The news came in an Instagram post by their drummer Brad Wilk which reads,



”I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the cancelled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happing in the future…I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom, and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…”

Rage Against The Machine were forced to cancel the remainder of their Public Service Announcement tour in 2022 after Zack de la Rocha severed his Achilles tendon and was advised not to perform due to medical guidance after playing multiple shows sitting down. The tour was originally announced in 2019 and had been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. The band was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2023 with Tom Morello the only member of the band in attendance. See the statement in full below.