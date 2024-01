Strike Anywhere have announced that they will be playing two shows with Praise and No Man this May. The first show will take place on May 3 at Richmond Music Hall in Richmond, Virginia and the second show will take place on May 4 at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, New York. Tickets go on sale on Friday. Strike Anywhere will be touring Europe with BoySetsFire in September and released Nightmares of the West [EP] in 2020.