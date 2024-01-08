Smashing Pumpkins are looking for a new guitarist

The Smashing Pumpkins are on the lookout for a new guitarist and they’ve extended their search to the general public. The band released details about how to apply in a statement on Instagram which reads,



”The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist. The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to: SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com”

Their previous guitarist, Jeff Schroeder, left the band last year after 16 years with the band. Whoever gets the gig will be touring with the Pumpkins this year including their upcoming North American stadium tour supporting Green Day which will kick off in the summer. See the post in full below.