See You Next Tuesday have announced US tour dates for this spring. Mouthbreather will be joining them on the majority of dates and Mutilatred, Noisy Neighbor, Implosive Disgorgence, and Thin will be joining them on select dates. See You Next Tuesday will be touring the US with Meth. on select dates of their upcoming tour in February and will be releasing their album Relapses which will be out on February 16. The band released Distractions in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 19The Pike RoomPontiac, MIw/Mutilatred
Apr 20Green Beacon GalleryGreensburg, PAw/Mutilatred
Apr 21PortalLouisville, KYw/Mutilatred
Apr 22GrowlersMemphis, TNw/Mouthbreather, Mutilatred,
Apr 23Vino’sLittle Rock, ARw/Mouthbreather
Apr 24Andy’s Bar and GrillDenton, TXw/Mouthbreather
Apr 25Vibes UndergroundSan Antonio, TXw/Mouthbreather, Noisy Neighbor
Apr 26Boozer’s Rock BarCorpus Cristi, TXw/Mouthbreather, Noisy Neighbor
Apr 27Mammoth Fest 3Houston, TXw/Mouthbreather, Noisy Neighbor
Apr 29OrpheumTampa, FLw/Mouthbreather, Implosive Disgorgence, Thin
Apr 30PropagandaWest Palm Beach, FLw/Mouthbreather, Implosive Disgorgence, Thin
May 01Will’s PubOrlando, FLw/Mouthbreather, Implosive Disgorgence, Thin
May 02The EarlAtlanta, GAw/Mouthbreather, Thin
May 03DRKMTTRNashville, TNw/Mouthbreather, Thin
May 04Black CircleIndianapolis, INw/Mouthbreather, Thin