See You Next Tuesday have announced US tour dates for this spring. Mouthbreather will be joining them on the majority of dates and Mutilatred, Noisy Neighbor, Implosive Disgorgence, and Thin will be joining them on select dates. See You Next Tuesday will be touring the US with Meth. on select dates of their upcoming tour in February and will be releasing their album Relapses which will be out on February 16. The band released Distractions in 2023. Check out the dates below.