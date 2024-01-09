See You Next Tuesday have announced US tour dates for this spring. Mouthbreather will be joining them on the majority of dates and Mutilatred, Noisy Neighbor, Implosive Disgorgence, and Thin will be joining them on select dates. See You Next Tuesday will be touring the US with Meth. on select dates of their upcoming tour in February and will be releasing their album Relapses which will be out on February 16. The band released Distractions in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 19
|The Pike Room
|Pontiac, MI
|w/Mutilatred
|Apr 20
|Green Beacon Gallery
|Greensburg, PA
|w/Mutilatred
|Apr 21
|Portal
|Louisville, KY
|w/Mutilatred
|Apr 22
|Growlers
|Memphis, TN
|w/Mouthbreather, Mutilatred,
|Apr 23
|Vino’s
|Little Rock, AR
|w/Mouthbreather
|Apr 24
|Andy’s Bar and Grill
|Denton, TX
|w/Mouthbreather
|Apr 25
|Vibes Underground
|San Antonio, TX
|w/Mouthbreather, Noisy Neighbor
|Apr 26
|Boozer’s Rock Bar
|Corpus Cristi, TX
|w/Mouthbreather, Noisy Neighbor
|Apr 27
|Mammoth Fest 3
|Houston, TX
|w/Mouthbreather, Noisy Neighbor
|Apr 29
|Orpheum
|Tampa, FL
|w/Mouthbreather, Implosive Disgorgence, Thin
|Apr 30
|Propaganda
|West Palm Beach, FL
|w/Mouthbreather, Implosive Disgorgence, Thin
|May 01
|Will’s Pub
|Orlando, FL
|w/Mouthbreather, Implosive Disgorgence, Thin
|May 02
|The Earl
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Mouthbreather, Thin
|May 03
|DRKMTTR
|Nashville, TN
|w/Mouthbreather, Thin
|May 04
|Black Circle
|Indianapolis, IN
|w/Mouthbreather, Thin