Gouge Away announce new album, release “Stuck in a Dream” video

Gouge Away have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Deep Sage and will be out on March 15 via Deathwish Inc. The band has also released a video for their new song “Stuck in a Dream” which was directed by Caleb Gowett. Gouge Away released their single “Consider”/“Wave of Mutilation” in 2020 and released their album Burnt Sugar in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.