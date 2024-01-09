Gouge Away announce new album, release “Stuck in a Dream” video

Gouge Away have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Deep Sage and will be out on March 15 via Deathwish Inc. The band has also released a video for their new song “Stuck in a Dream” which was directed by Caleb Gowett. Gouge Away released their single “Consider”/“Wave of Mutilation” in 2020 and released their album Burnt Sugar in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Deep Sage Tracklist
1. Stuck in a Dream
2. Maybe Blue
3. Idealized
4. Deep Sage
5. A Welcome Change
6. Overwatering
7. No Release
8. The Sharpening
9. Spaced Out
10. Newtau
11. Dallas