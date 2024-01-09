Dead Tired, Respire, Tunic, Obroa-Skai, more added to Prepare the Ground 2024

Dead Tired, Respire, Tunic, Obroa-Skai, more added to Prepare the Ground 2024
by Festivals & Events

Toronto-based music festival Prepare The Ground has announced their final round of bands for this year’s festival. Dead Tired, Body Void, Chain to the Bottom of the Ocean, Mat Ball, Unwell (Chris Colohan of Cursed / Burning Love solo debut), Drowse, Extinction A.D., Respire, Maggot Heart, Vyva Melinkolya, Tunic, North of America, Bleeding Out, Ada Rook, Botfly, Convavity, Dboy, Dismal Aura, Greber, Hellish Rebuke, Moss Harvest, Obroa-Skai, Season of Mist, Shrewd, Skin, and They Grieve. These bands join the previously announced lineup which includes Vile Creature, KEN Mode, Emma Ruth Rundle, Dreamwell, Jetsam, Orchid, Sunrot, Liturgy, Marissa Nadler, and Tomb Mold. Prepare the Ground will take place May 31-June 2 across multiple venues in downtown Toronto. See the lineup in full below.

Prepare the Ground 2024 Lineup

ORCHID (reunion)

EMMA RUTH RUNDLE

BURNING LOVE (reunion / final show)

LITURGY

KONTRAVOID

40 WATT SUN (SOLO)

KEN MODE

MARISSA NADLER

DEAD TIRED

UNIFORM

PLANNING FOR BURIAL

ODONIS ODONIS

VILE CREATURE

PLACK BLAGUE

THANTIFAXATH

RAGANA (performing Desolation's Flower)

YELLOW EYES (performing Immersion Trench Reverie)

THIS IS HELL

MIKE SCHEIDT  (of Yob)

TOMB MOLD 

BODY VOID

SUNROT

VOLUR

MARES OF THRACE

TRIBUNAL

CONCAVITY

DREAMWELL

OBROA-SKAI

JETSAM

WITCHING

TERMINAL NATION

VYVA MELINKOLYA

UNWELL (Chris Colohan of Cursed / Burning Love solo debut)

THEY GRIEVE

GREBER

DROWSE

SKIN

DEATH KNEEL

MOSS HARVEST

BOTFLY

HELLISH REBUKE

SEA

EXTINCTION A.D.

CINDER WELL

FORN

AMULETS

DISMAL AURA

MINUSCULE

DBOY

ADA ROOK

CHAINED TO THE BOTTOM OF THE OCEAN

RESPIRE

TUNIC

MAGGOT HEART

BLEEDING OUT

AMARIOR

NORTH OF AMERICA

SHREWD

MAT BALL