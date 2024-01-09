Toronto-based music festival Prepare The Ground has announced their final round of bands for this year’s festival. Dead Tired, Body Void, Chain to the Bottom of the Ocean, Mat Ball, Unwell (Chris Colohan of Cursed / Burning Love solo debut), Drowse, Extinction A.D., Respire, Maggot Heart, Vyva Melinkolya, Tunic, North of America, Bleeding Out, Ada Rook, Botfly, Convavity, Dboy, Dismal Aura, Greber, Hellish Rebuke, Moss Harvest, Obroa-Skai, Season of Mist, Shrewd, Skin, and They Grieve. These bands join the previously announced lineup which includes Vile Creature, KEN Mode, Emma Ruth Rundle, Dreamwell, Jetsam, Orchid, Sunrot, Liturgy, Marissa Nadler, and Tomb Mold. Prepare the Ground will take place May 31-June 2 across multiple venues in downtown Toronto. See the lineup in full below.
Prepare the Ground 2024 Lineup
ORCHID (reunion)
EMMA RUTH RUNDLE
BURNING LOVE (reunion / final show)
LITURGY
KONTRAVOID
40 WATT SUN (SOLO)
KEN MODE
MARISSA NADLER
DEAD TIRED
UNIFORM
PLANNING FOR BURIAL
ODONIS ODONIS
VILE CREATURE
PLACK BLAGUE
THANTIFAXATH
RAGANA (performing Desolation's Flower)
YELLOW EYES (performing Immersion Trench Reverie)
THIS IS HELL
MIKE SCHEIDT (of Yob)
TOMB MOLD
BODY VOID
SUNROT
VOLUR
MARES OF THRACE
TRIBUNAL
CONCAVITY
DREAMWELL
OBROA-SKAI
JETSAM
WITCHING
TERMINAL NATION
VYVA MELINKOLYA
UNWELL (Chris Colohan of Cursed / Burning Love solo debut)
THEY GRIEVE
GREBER
DROWSE
SKIN
DEATH KNEEL
MOSS HARVEST
BOTFLY
HELLISH REBUKE
SEA
EXTINCTION A.D.
CINDER WELL
FORN
AMULETS
DISMAL AURA
MINUSCULE
DBOY
ADA ROOK
CHAINED TO THE BOTTOM OF THE OCEAN
RESPIRE
TUNIC
MAGGOT HEART
BLEEDING OUT
AMARIOR
NORTH OF AMERICA
SHREWD
MAT BALL