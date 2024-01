5 hours ago by Em Moore

Sum 41 have released a live video for their cover of Rage Against The Machine’s song “Sleep Now in the Fire”. The song originally appeared on Rage Against The Machine’s 1999 album The Battle of Los Angeles. The cover was shot live at Hellfest Open Air Festival in France in 2023. Sum 41 will be releasing their final album Heaven :x: Hell on March 29 via Rise Records and released Order in Decline in 2019. Check out the video below.