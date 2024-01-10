Jon Snodgrass to release new album, announces spring tour dates (US and Canada)

Jon Snodgrass
by

Jon Snodgrass has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Barge At Will and will be out on March 29 via SnodStore, SBAM Records, and Thousand Island Records. Bill Stevenson plays drums and bass on the record. Jon Snodgrass will be touring this spring and released Buddies II: Still Buddies with Frank Turner in 2020. Check out the tracklist and dates below.

Barge At Will Tracklist

Tired and True

Your First Rodeo

Saturday Nite Movie Night

Pre-Teen Wolf

Wonderwall 2

Bremen Town

Crunchin’ The Numbers

Partyin’ Marie

Slugs

The Present

DansAmp

That’s a Wrap, on Humans

Barge At Will: Master Cho

DateVenueCity
Apr 09Burlington BarChicago, IL
Apr 10Small’s BarDetroit, MI
Apr 11Spirit LodgePittsburgh, PA
Apr 12Oxford PennantBuffalo, NY
Apr 13The MillTillsonburg, ON
Apr 14Bovine Sex ClubToronto, ON
May 17Faces BrewingBoston / Malden, MA
May 18Shaskeen PubManchester, NH
May 19Pouzza FestMontreal, QC