Jon Snodgrass to release new album, announces spring tour dates (US and Canada)

by Em Moore
Jon Snodgrass has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Barge At Will and will be out on March 29 via SnodStore, SBAM Records, and Thousand Island Records. Bill Stevenson plays drums and bass on the record. Jon Snodgrass will be touring this spring and released Buddies II: Still Buddies with Frank Turner in 2020. Check out the tracklist and dates below.
Barge At Will Tracklist
Tired and True
Your First Rodeo
Saturday Nite Movie Night
Pre-Teen Wolf
Wonderwall 2
Bremen Town
Crunchin’ The Numbers
Partyin’ Marie
Slugs
The Present
DansAmp
That’s a Wrap, on Humans
Barge At Will: Master Cho
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 09
|Burlington Bar
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 10
|Small’s Bar
|Detroit, MI
|Apr 11
|Spirit Lodge
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Apr 12
|Oxford Pennant
|Buffalo, NY
|Apr 13
|The Mill
|Tillsonburg, ON
|Apr 14
|Bovine Sex Club
|Toronto, ON
|May 17
|Faces Brewing
|Boston / Malden, MA
|May 18
|Shaskeen Pub
|Manchester, NH
|May 19
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC