Jon Snodgrass to release new album, announces spring tour dates (US and Canada)

Jon Snodgrass has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Barge At Will and will be out on March 29 via SnodStore, SBAM Records, and Thousand Island Records. Bill Stevenson plays drums and bass on the record. Jon Snodgrass will be touring this spring and released Buddies II: Still Buddies with Frank Turner in 2020. Check out the tracklist and dates below.