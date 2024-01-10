The Bouncing Souls announce full album shows (US)

The Bouncing Souls have announced a handful of shows for the US where they’ll be playing select albums in full. The band will be playing Volume 2 acoustically on each of the Friday dates, Hopeless Romantic and Gold Record on all the Saturday dates, and Summer Vacation and Anchors Aweigh on all the Sunday dates. Tickets go on sale on January 12. The Bouncing Souls released Ten Stories High in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
03/08Chicago, ILEpiphany Volume 2 played in full
03/09Chicago, ILBottom Lounge Hopeless Romantic and The Gold Record played in full
03/10Chicago, ILBottom Lounge Summer Vacation and Anchors Aweigh played in full
04/05New York, NYBrooklyn Made Volume 2 played in full
04/06New York, NYThe Liberty Belle Hopeless Romantic and The Gold Record played in full
04/07New York, NYThe Liberty Belle Summer Vacation and Anchors Aweigh played in full
08/09Denver, COThe Stanley Hotel Volume 2 played in full
08/10Denver, COThe Gothic Theatre Hopeless Romantic and The Gold Record played in full
08/11Denver, COThe Gothic Theatre Summer Vacation and Anchors Aweigh played in full
12/06Garden Grove, CAGarden Grove Amphitheater Volume 2 played in full
12/07Garden Grove, CAGarden Grove Amphitheater Hopeless Romantic and The Gold Record played in full
12/08Garden Grove, CAGarden Grove Amphitheater Summer Vacation and Anchors Aweigh played in full