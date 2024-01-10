The Bouncing Souls have announced a handful of shows for the US where they’ll be playing select albums in full. The band will be playing Volume 2 acoustically on each of the Friday dates, Hopeless Romantic and Gold Record on all the Saturday dates, and Summer Vacation and Anchors Aweigh on all the Sunday dates. Tickets go on sale on January 12. The Bouncing Souls released Ten Stories High in 2023. Check out the dates below.