The Bouncing Souls have announced a handful of shows for the US where they’ll be playing select albums in full. The band will be playing Volume 2 acoustically on each of the Friday dates, Hopeless Romantic and Gold Record on all the Saturday dates, and Summer Vacation and Anchors Aweigh on all the Sunday dates. Tickets go on sale on January 12. The Bouncing Souls released Ten Stories High in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|03/08
|Chicago, IL
|Epiphany
|Volume 2 played in full
|03/09
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|Hopeless Romantic and The Gold Record played in full
|03/10
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|Summer Vacation and Anchors Aweigh played in full
|04/05
|New York, NY
|Brooklyn Made
|Volume 2 played in full
|04/06
|New York, NY
|The Liberty Belle
|Hopeless Romantic and The Gold Record played in full
|04/07
|New York, NY
|The Liberty Belle
|Summer Vacation and Anchors Aweigh played in full
|08/09
|Denver, CO
|The Stanley Hotel
|Volume 2 played in full
|08/10
|Denver, CO
|The Gothic Theatre
|Hopeless Romantic and The Gold Record played in full
|08/11
|Denver, CO
|The Gothic Theatre
|Summer Vacation and Anchors Aweigh played in full
|12/06
|Garden Grove, CA
|Garden Grove Amphitheater
|Volume 2 played in full
|12/07
|Garden Grove, CA
|Garden Grove Amphitheater
|Hopeless Romantic and The Gold Record played in full
|12/08
|Garden Grove, CA
|Garden Grove Amphitheater
|Summer Vacation and Anchors Aweigh played in full