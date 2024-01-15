Buffalo Ska Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Against All Authority, Folly, The Code, Working Class Stiffs, The Abruptors, Stop The Presses, Do It With Malice, PWRUP, The Chemical Imbalance, The What Nows?!, and Turkey Blaster Omega will be playing. Buffalo Ska Fest will take place on July 13 at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, New York.
