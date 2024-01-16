Sum 41 announce dates for final world tour

Sum 41
by Tours

Sum 41 have announced the dates for their final headlining world tour. The tour is called Tour of The Setting Sum and The Interrupters will be joining them on all US dates. The band will be playing their final headlining show on January 30, 2025 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Tickets go on sale on January 19. Sum 41 will be releasing their final album Heaven :x: Hell on March 29 via Rise Records and released Order in Decline in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
March 1Jakarta, IndonesiaUptown Park
March 2Yogyakarta, IndonesiaKridosono Stadium
March 4Singapore, SingaporeStar Theatre
March 5Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaMegastar Arena
March 14Sapporo, JapanZepp
March 16Tokyo, JapanPunkspring
March 18Yokohama, JapanZepp
March 19Nagoya, JapanZepp
March 21Hiroshima, JapanBlue Lives
March 22Fukuoka, JapanZepp
March 23Osaka, JapanPunkspring
March 30Monterrey, MexicoPa’l Norte
April 19Omaha, NEThe Astro(w/The Interrupters)
April 20Wichita, KSWave(w/The Interrupters)
April 21Kansas City, MOUptown Theater(w/The Interrupters)
April 23Minneapolis, MNThe Armory(w/The Interrupters)
April 24St. Louis, MOThe Factory(w/The Interrupters)
April 26Grand Rapids, MIGLC Live at 20 Monroe(w/The Interrupters)
April 27Milwaukee, WIRave(w/The Interrupters)
April 29Baltimore, MDPier 6(w/The Interrupters)
April 30Boston, MAMGM Music Hall at Fenway(w/The Interrupters)
May 1Portland, MECross Insurance Arena(w/The Interrupters)
May 4Asbury Park, NJStone Pony Summer Stage(w/The Interrupters)
May 6New York, NYBrooklyn Paramount(w/The Interrupters)
May 8Reading, PASantander Arena(w/The Interrupters)
May 9Raleigh, NCThe Red Hat Amphitheater(w/The Interrupters)
May 11Atlanta, GACoca-Cola Roxy(w/The Interrupters)
May 12Daytona Beach, FLWelcome To Rockville
May 14Nashville, TNRyman Auditorium(w/The Interrupters)
May 15Charlotte, NCSkyla Credit Union Amphitheatre(w/The Interrupters)
May 17Columbus, OHSonic Temple
May 18Philadelphia, PASkyline Stage at The Mann(w/The Interrupters)
May 19Norfolk, VAChartway Arena(w/The Interrupters)
June 14Hradec, CzechiaRock For People
June 15Nickelsdorf, AustriaNova Rock
June 16Derby, United KingdomDownload Festival
June 19Dublin, IrelandFairview Park
June 21Neuhausen ob Eck, GermanySouthside Festival
June 22Lyon, FranceSlamdunk
June 23Schneesel, GermanyHurricane Festival
June 26Viviero, SpainResurection
June 28Ysselsteyn, NetherlandsJera on Air
June 29GeiselWind, GermanyMission Ready
June 30Marmande, FranceGarorock
July 4Nantes, FranceLa Nuit de ;’Erdre
July 5Werchter, BelgiumRock Werchter
July 6Belfort, FranceLes Eurockéennes
July 7Hunxe, GermanyRuhrpott Rodeo
July 9Milan, ItalyI-Days
July 11Argeles sur mar, FranceLes Deferlantes
July 12Madrid, SpainMadcool
July 13Lisbon, PortugalNos Alive
August 1Rimouski, QuebecParc Beausejour
August 7Saguenay, QuebecLa Baie’s Harbor Village Agora
August 8Québec, QuebecQuebec City Old Port Agora
August 9Victoriaville, QuebecRock La Cauze
September 4San Francisco, CAMasonic Auditorium(w/The Interrupters)
September 6Portland, ORAlaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds(w/The Interrupters)
September 7Seattle, WAWamu Theater(w/The Interrupters)
September 8Boise, IDRevolution Concert House and Event Center(w/The Interrupters)
September 10Salt Lake City, UTThe Lot at The Complex(w/The Interrupters)
September 11Denver, CORed Rocks Amphitheatre(w/The Interrupters)
September 12Des Moines, IAVibrant Music Hall(w/The Interrupters)
September 14Detroit, MIMasonic Temple(w/The Interrupters)
September 15Cuyahoga Falls, OHBlossom Music Center(w/The Interrupters)
September 17Coraopolis, PAUPMC Events Center(w/The Interrupters)
September 23Miami, FLThe Fillmore Miami Beach(w/The Interrupters)
September 24Orlando, FLOrlando Amphitheater(w/The Interrupters)
September 28Austin, TXH-E-B Center at Cedar Park(w/The Interrupters)
September 29Houston, TX713 Music Hall(w/The Interrupters)
September 30Irving, TXThe Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory(w/The Interrupters)
October 2Phoenix, AZArizona Financial Theatre(w/The Interrupters)
October 3Los Angeles, CAYouTube Theater(w/The Interrupters)
October 5Las Vegas, NVBakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino(w/The Interrupters)
November 23Nanterre, FranceParis La Défense Arena
January 30, 2025Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena - FINAL SHOW