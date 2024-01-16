Sum 41 have announced the dates for their final headlining world tour. The tour is called Tour of The Setting Sum and The Interrupters will be joining them on all US dates. The band will be playing their final headlining show on January 30, 2025 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Tickets go on sale on January 19. Sum 41 will be releasing their final album Heaven :x: Hell on March 29 via Rise Records and released Order in Decline in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|March 1
|Jakarta, Indonesia
|Uptown Park
|March 2
|Yogyakarta, Indonesia
|Kridosono Stadium
|March 4
|Singapore, Singapore
|Star Theatre
|March 5
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|Megastar Arena
|March 14
|Sapporo, Japan
|Zepp
|March 16
|Tokyo, Japan
|Punkspring
|March 18
|Yokohama, Japan
|Zepp
|March 19
|Nagoya, Japan
|Zepp
|March 21
|Hiroshima, Japan
|Blue Lives
|March 22
|Fukuoka, Japan
|Zepp
|March 23
|Osaka, Japan
|Punkspring
|March 30
|Monterrey, Mexico
|Pa’l Norte
|April 19
|Omaha, NE
|The Astro(w/The Interrupters)
|April 20
|Wichita, KS
|Wave(w/The Interrupters)
|April 21
|Kansas City, MO
|Uptown Theater(w/The Interrupters)
|April 23
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Armory(w/The Interrupters)
|April 24
|St. Louis, MO
|The Factory(w/The Interrupters)
|April 26
|Grand Rapids, MI
|GLC Live at 20 Monroe(w/The Interrupters)
|April 27
|Milwaukee, WI
|Rave(w/The Interrupters)
|April 29
|Baltimore, MD
|Pier 6(w/The Interrupters)
|April 30
|Boston, MA
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway(w/The Interrupters)
|May 1
|Portland, ME
|Cross Insurance Arena(w/The Interrupters)
|May 4
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Stone Pony Summer Stage(w/The Interrupters)
|May 6
|New York, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount(w/The Interrupters)
|May 8
|Reading, PA
|Santander Arena(w/The Interrupters)
|May 9
|Raleigh, NC
|The Red Hat Amphitheater(w/The Interrupters)
|May 11
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca-Cola Roxy(w/The Interrupters)
|May 12
|Daytona Beach, FL
|Welcome To Rockville
|May 14
|Nashville, TN
|Ryman Auditorium(w/The Interrupters)
|May 15
|Charlotte, NC
|Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre(w/The Interrupters)
|May 17
|Columbus, OH
|Sonic Temple
|May 18
|Philadelphia, PA
|Skyline Stage at The Mann(w/The Interrupters)
|May 19
|Norfolk, VA
|Chartway Arena(w/The Interrupters)
|June 14
|Hradec, Czechia
|Rock For People
|June 15
|Nickelsdorf, Austria
|Nova Rock
|June 16
|Derby, United Kingdom
|Download Festival
|June 19
|Dublin, Ireland
|Fairview Park
|June 21
|Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany
|Southside Festival
|June 22
|Lyon, France
|Slamdunk
|June 23
|Schneesel, Germany
|Hurricane Festival
|June 26
|Viviero, Spain
|Resurection
|June 28
|Ysselsteyn, Netherlands
|Jera on Air
|June 29
|GeiselWind, Germany
|Mission Ready
|June 30
|Marmande, France
|Garorock
|July 4
|Nantes, France
|La Nuit de ;’Erdre
|July 5
|Werchter, Belgium
|Rock Werchter
|July 6
|Belfort, France
|Les Eurockéennes
|July 7
|Hunxe, Germany
|Ruhrpott Rodeo
|July 9
|Milan, Italy
|I-Days
|July 11
|Argeles sur mar, France
|Les Deferlantes
|July 12
|Madrid, Spain
|Madcool
|July 13
|Lisbon, Portugal
|Nos Alive
|August 1
|Rimouski, Quebec
|Parc Beausejour
|August 7
|Saguenay, Quebec
|La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora
|August 8
|Québec, Quebec
|Quebec City Old Port Agora
|August 9
|Victoriaville, Quebec
|Rock La Cauze
|September 4
|San Francisco, CA
|Masonic Auditorium(w/The Interrupters)
|September 6
|Portland, OR
|Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds(w/The Interrupters)
|September 7
|Seattle, WA
|Wamu Theater(w/The Interrupters)
|September 8
|Boise, ID
|Revolution Concert House and Event Center(w/The Interrupters)
|September 10
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Lot at The Complex(w/The Interrupters)
|September 11
|Denver, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre(w/The Interrupters)
|September 12
|Des Moines, IA
|Vibrant Music Hall(w/The Interrupters)
|September 14
|Detroit, MI
|Masonic Temple(w/The Interrupters)
|September 15
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center(w/The Interrupters)
|September 17
|Coraopolis, PA
|UPMC Events Center(w/The Interrupters)
|September 23
|Miami, FL
|The Fillmore Miami Beach(w/The Interrupters)
|September 24
|Orlando, FL
|Orlando Amphitheater(w/The Interrupters)
|September 28
|Austin, TX
|H-E-B Center at Cedar Park(w/The Interrupters)
|September 29
|Houston, TX
|713 Music Hall(w/The Interrupters)
|September 30
|Irving, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory(w/The Interrupters)
|October 2
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona Financial Theatre(w/The Interrupters)
|October 3
|Los Angeles, CA
|YouTube Theater(w/The Interrupters)
|October 5
|Las Vegas, NV
|Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino(w/The Interrupters)
|November 23
|Nanterre, France
|Paris La Défense Arena
|January 30, 2025
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena - FINAL SHOW