Sum 41 have announced the dates for their final headlining world tour. The tour is called Tour of The Setting Sum and The Interrupters will be joining them on all US dates. The band will be playing their final headlining show on January 30, 2025 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Tickets go on sale on January 19. Sum 41 will be releasing their final album Heaven :x: Hell on March 29 via Rise Records and released Order in Decline in 2019. Check out the dates below.