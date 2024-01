Tours 9 hours ago by Em Moore

Jesus Piece and Sanguisugabogg have announced co-headlining our dates for North America. Peeling Flesh and Gag will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale January 19. Jesus Piece released their album …So Unknown in 2023. Sanguisugabogg released their album Homicidal Ecstasy in 2023. Check out the dates below.