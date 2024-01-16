Jesus Piece / Sanguisugabogg / Peeling Flesh / Gag (US and Canada)

by Tours

Jesus Piece and Sanguisugabogg have announced co-headlining our dates for North America. Peeling Flesh and Gag will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale January 19. Jesus Piece released their album …So Unknown in 2023. Sanguisugabogg released their album Homicidal Ecstasy in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Apr 11Columbus, OHSkully’s  
Apr 12Philadelphia, PADecibel Metal & Beer Fest (Jesus Piece only)
Apr 13Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstage
 Apr 14Richmond, VAThe Canal Club 
Apr 15Greensboro, NCHangar 1819 
Apr 16Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade (Hell) 
Apr 17Tampa, FLThe Orpheum
 Apr 19Houston, TXThe Compound 
Apr 20Dallas, TXThe Studio at The Factory
 Apr 21Austin, TXMohawk
 Apr 23Phoenix, AZThe Nile 
Apr 24Los Angeles, CAThe EchoPlex 
Apr 25Pomona, CAThe Glass House 
Apr 26San Francisco, CAAugust Hall 
Apr 27Portland, ORHawthorne Theatre 
Apr 28Seattle, WAEl Corazon 
Apr 30Salt Lake City, UTSoundwell 
May 02Denver, COThe Gothic Theatre 
May 03Lawrence, KSBottleneck 
May 04Chicago, ILMetro
 May 05Minneapolis, MNUnderground Music Venue 
May 07Pontiac, MIThe Crofoot Ballroom 
May 08Toronto, ONThe Velvet Underground
 May 09Montreal, QCLes Foufounes Electriques 
May 10Brooklyn, NYElsewhere: The Hall 
May 11Boston, MAThe Paradise Rock Club