Jesus Piece and Sanguisugabogg have announced co-headlining our dates for North America. Peeling Flesh and Gag will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale January 19. Jesus Piece released their album …So Unknown in 2023. Sanguisugabogg released their album Homicidal Ecstasy in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 11
|Columbus, OH
|Skully’s
|Apr 12
|Philadelphia, PA
|Decibel Metal & Beer Fest (Jesus Piece only)
|Apr 13
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Apr 14
|Richmond, VA
|The Canal Club
|Apr 15
|Greensboro, NC
|Hangar 1819
|Apr 16
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade (Hell)
|Apr 17
|Tampa, FL
|The Orpheum
|Apr 19
|Houston, TX
|The Compound
|Apr 20
|Dallas, TX
|The Studio at The Factory
|Apr 21
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk
|Apr 23
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Nile
|Apr 24
|Los Angeles, CA
|The EchoPlex
|Apr 25
|Pomona, CA
|The Glass House
|Apr 26
|San Francisco, CA
|August Hall
|Apr 27
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Apr 28
|Seattle, WA
|El Corazon
|Apr 30
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Soundwell
|May 02
|Denver, CO
|The Gothic Theatre
|May 03
|Lawrence, KS
|Bottleneck
|May 04
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|May 05
|Minneapolis, MN
|Underground Music Venue
|May 07
|Pontiac, MI
|The Crofoot Ballroom
|May 08
|Toronto, ON
|The Velvet Underground
|May 09
|Montreal, QC
|Les Foufounes Electriques
|May 10
|Brooklyn, NY
|Elsewhere: The Hall
|May 11
|Boston, MA
|The Paradise Rock Club