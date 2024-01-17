Graduation Speech announce new EP and tour dates

New Jersey rockers Graduation Speech released a new single over at Chorus.FM. The track is called "No Confidence" and you can click here to check it out. The EP, titled Arcane Feelings will be out on March 1st through Protagonist Music. The band will be playing a few shows this March with Sadlands, Night Windows and [[Broadcaster]}. See below for dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|March 8th
|Bar Freda
|Queens, NY w/ Sadlands
|March 9th
|Faces Brewing
|Malden, MA w/ Sadlands
|March 10th
|The Upside
|Lancaster, PA w/ Sadlands
|March 15th
|The Runaway
|Washington D.C. w/ Night Windows
|March 16th
|Ipanema Cafe
|Richmond, VA w/ Night Windows
|March 17th
|The Depot
|Baltimore, MD w/ Night Windows
|March 22nd
|Nostalgia Bar
|Bethpage, NY w/ Broadcaster
|March 23rd
|Silk City Diner
|Philadelphia, PA w/ Broadcaster & Night Windows