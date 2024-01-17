Graduation Speech announce new EP and tour dates

Graduation Speech
by

New Jersey rockers Graduation Speech released a new single over at Chorus.FM. The track is called "No Confidence" and you can click here to check it out. The EP, titled Arcane Feelings will be out on March 1st through Protagonist Music. The band will be playing a few shows this March with Sadlands, Night Windows and [[Broadcaster]}. See below for dates.

DateVenueLocation
March 8thBar FredaQueens, NY w/ Sadlands
March 9thFaces BrewingMalden, MA w/ Sadlands
March 10thThe UpsideLancaster, PA w/ Sadlands
March 15thThe RunawayWashington D.C. w/ Night Windows
March 16thIpanema CafeRichmond, VA w/ Night Windows
March 17thThe DepotBaltimore, MD w/ Night Windows
March 22ndNostalgia BarBethpage, NY w/ Broadcaster
March 23rdSilk City DinerPhiladelphia, PA w/ Broadcaster & Night Windows