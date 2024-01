Videos 6 hours ago by Em Moore

Carpool have released a video for their new song featuring Briana Wright of Cliffdiver called “Open Container Blues”. The video was shot, directed, and edited by Kevin Flanagan. The song is off their upcoming album My Life In Subtitles which will be out on March 22 via SideOneDummy. Carpool released Erotic Nightmare Summer in 2020. Check out the video below.