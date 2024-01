Videos 9 hours ago by Em Moore

Shooting Daggers have released a video for their new song “SMUG”. The video was directed, filmed, and edited by Corey Eyres. The song is off their upcoming debut album Love and Rage which will be out on February 16. Shooting Daggers will be touring the UK with Spaced this spring and released their EP Athames in 2022. Check out the video below.