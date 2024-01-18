Shooting Daggers have released a video for their new song “SMUG”. The video was directed, filmed, and edited by Corey Eyres. The song is off their upcoming debut album Love and Rage which will be out on February 16. Shooting Daggers will be touring the UK with Spaced this spring and released their EP Athames in 2022. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryCondé Nast folds Pitchfork into GQ, lays off many staff members
Next StoryThe Calamatix is the next Hellcat Single Club release
Shooting Daggers: "SMUG"
Spaced / Prevention (US)
Shooting Daggers to release debut LP
Spaced / Going Off / Shooting Daggers / Uncertainty (UK)
Militarie Gun announce North American tour, release two reworked tracks
Scream, Planet Smashers, Fresh, Spaced, more added to Manchester Punk Festival
Shooting Daggers: "Not My Rival"
It Dies Today, Callous Daoboys, Greyhaven, Spaced, to play Better Lovers' holiday show
Paint it Black add second record release show
Spaced sign to Revelation Records