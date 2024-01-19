Green Day announce tour details, perform on the Stern Show, release “Bobby Sox” video

Green Day have announced that they will be playing Dookie and American Idiot in full on their upcoming Saviors world tour. They will be touring North America and Europe starting in April and running until September. The band also recently stopped by the Howard Stern Show and performed “Letterbomb”, “Basket Case”, and “Dilemma” live. Green Day released their new album Saviors today and released a video for their song “Bobby Sox” to celebrate. Check out all of the videos below.