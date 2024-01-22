Grade 2, Witch Fever, Teenage Halloween, more added to Manchester Punk Festival 2024

Grade 2, Witch Fever, Teenage Halloween, more added to Manchester Punk Festival 2024
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Festivals & Events

Manchester Punk Festival has announced the final additions for this year’s festival. Grade 2, Witch Fever, Teenage Halloween, Darko, Rifle, Dave Hause, Horsebastard, Dakka Skanks, Grafteoke, The Social Club, Blagged, Jade Hairpins, Animal Byproducts, Honey Joy, Brightr, Kill, The Icon!, Gravehouse, Novacane, Play Dead, Sally Pepper, Incaseyouleave, Ikhras, Nettle, Slalom D, Slash Fiction, Irish Handcuffs, False Advertising, Taurine, Goodfellow Records, Velvet Fist, and Matt Hartless and The Maverick 7 will now be playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced lineup which includes Fresh, Spaced, Shooting Daggers, Hot Water Music, Pissed Jeans, Martha, and The Planet Smashers. Manchester Punk Festival will take place on March 29-31 , 2024 across several venues in Manchester, UK.