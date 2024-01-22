Manchester Punk Festival has announced the final additions for this year’s festival. Grade 2, Witch Fever, Teenage Halloween, Darko, Rifle, Dave Hause, Horsebastard, Dakka Skanks, Grafteoke, The Social Club, Blagged, Jade Hairpins, Animal Byproducts, Honey Joy, Brightr, Kill, The Icon!, Gravehouse, Novacane, Play Dead, Sally Pepper, Incaseyouleave, Ikhras, Nettle, Slalom D, Slash Fiction, Irish Handcuffs, False Advertising, Taurine, Goodfellow Records, Velvet Fist, and Matt Hartless and The Maverick 7 will now be playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced lineup which includes Fresh, Spaced, Shooting Daggers, Hot Water Music, Pissed Jeans, Martha, and The Planet Smashers. Manchester Punk Festival will take place on March 29-31 , 2024 across several venues in Manchester, UK.
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Previous StoryThe Body and Dis Fig release new song, "Dissent, Shame"
Next StoryBuzz of Melvins and Trevor Dunn to tour
Grade 2, Witch Fever, Teenage Halloween, more added to Manchester Punk Festival 2024
Shooting Daggers: "SMUG"
Fresh / Teenage Halloween (UK)
Pissed Jeans announce new album, release "Moving On" video
Spaced / Prevention (US)
Rise Against, Flogging Molly, Descendents, more to play Punk Rock Holiday 2024
Shooting Daggers to release debut LP
Hot Water Music announce US and Canada 30th anniversary dates
Grade 2 announce European tour dates
Spaced / Going Off / Shooting Daggers / Uncertainty (UK)