20 hours ago by Em Moore

Glitterer have released a lyric video for their new song “The Same Ordinary”. The song is off their upcoming album Rationale which will be out on February 23 via ANTI-Records. The band will be touring the US with The Hotelier and Foxing starting in February and will be touring the US and Canada in March. Glitterer released their album Life Is Not A Lesson in 2021. Check out the song below.