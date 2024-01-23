Connecticut based punkers American Thrills just released a new single called "Impossible". The track features guest vocals by Matt of Northcote and will be off their sophomore LP set to be released later this year. See below to check out single. The band will also be playing a few shows later this month with Hot Rod Circuit and Punchline for the Anniversary Shows. Tickets are on sale for these two dates already.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|1/25
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|1/26
|Cambridge, MA
|The Sinclair