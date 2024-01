15 hours ago by Em Moore

Bratmobile have announced that they will be playing their first show in New York City since 2002. The show will take place at Warsaw on April 27 with Downtown Boys and Cumgirl8 joining them. The lineup for this show is Allison Wolfe, Molly Neuman, Rose Melberg, Audrey Marrs, and Marty Key. Bratmobile will also be playing Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas in May and will be playing a PRB club show on May 26 with Fea, Trap Girl, and Neighborhood Brats.