Videos 12 hours ago by Em Moore

Girth Control have released a video for their new song “Wrecked on Triple Sec”. The video was directed and edited by Chris Leary. The song is off their upcoming album Life’s Too Short for Girth Control which will be out on March 1 via Insidious Industries. Girth Control also released a video for “Hope Girth Control Can Pay the Bills” earlier this month and released their album Shorter Faster Dumber in 2017. Check out the videos below.