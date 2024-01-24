Botch have announced a run of US dates that will be their final shows as a band. The shows will take place over a weekend in June at the Showbox in Seattle. Mortiferum and Caustic Wound will be joining them on June 14 and Helms Alee and Great Falls will be joining them on June 15. Botch will be touring Europe and the UK in March and touring Australia in May.
