Frank Turner announces new album, releases “Do One” video

Frank Turner
by

Frank Turner has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Undefeated and will be out on May 3 via Xtra Mile Recordings. A video for his new song “Do One” has also been released. The video was filmed and edited by Lukas Rauch. Frank Turner will be brining his ’Lost Evenings’ festival to Toronto in September and released FTHC in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Undefeated Tracklist

Do One

Never Mind The Back Problems

Ceasefire

Girl From The Record Shop

Pandemic PTSD

Letters

East Finchley

No Thank You For The Music

The Leaders

International Hide and Seek Champions

Show People

On My Way

Somewhere Inbetween

Undefeated