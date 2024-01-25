Frank Turner announces new album, releases “Do One” video

Frank Turner has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Undefeated and will be out on May 3 via Xtra Mile Recordings. A video for his new song “Do One” has also been released. The video was filmed and edited by Lukas Rauch. Frank Turner will be brining his ’Lost Evenings’ festival to Toronto in September and released FTHC in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.