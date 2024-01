2 hours ago by Em Moore

The Chisel have released a video for their new song “Bloodsucker”. The video was directed by Nick Suchak. The song is off their upcoming album What A Fucking Nightmare which will be out on February 9 via Pure Noise Records. he Chisel will begin their tour of the US, UK, and Europe starting later this week and released their album Retaliation in 2021. Check out the video below.