Camp Punksylvania has announced its second-wave lineup for 2024. Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Codefendants, Keep Flying, The Galaxy Has Eyes, Matt Pless, Amora, The Karens, Vulture Raid, The Car Bomb Parade, The Whiskey Bats, and Old Daggers have been added to the festival. They join the previously announced first wave lineup of Big D and The Kids Table, Laura Jane Grace, Diesel Boy, We Are The Union, Skating Polly, The Venomous Pinks, Flatfoot 56, Fea, Sammy Kay, The Punk Cellist, Tired Radio, Soji, A Day Without Love, and Suburband Downgrade. Camp Punksylvania will take place July 5-7 in Gilbert, PA.