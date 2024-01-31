The first-wave lineup for the first-ever Brightside Music Festival has been announced. Sublime (featuring Bud Gaugh, Erick Wilson, and Jakob Nowell), 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year, Face to Face, Save Ferris, Unwritten Law, and Zebrahead will be playing the festival. Brightside Music Festival will take place on April 27 at Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando.
Sublime, 311, Goldfinger, more to play Brightside Music Festival 2024
