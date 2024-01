, Posted by Tours 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Chisel has announced spring tour dates for the US. Home Front will be joining them on all dates, except for festival dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday. The Chisel will be releasing their album What A Fucking Nightmare on February 9 via Pure Noise Records and will begin their tour of the US, UK, and Europe tomorrow. The band released Retaliation in 2021. Check out the dates below.