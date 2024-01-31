The Chisel / Home Front (US)

The Chisel
The Chisel has announced spring tour dates for the US. Home Front will be joining them on all dates, except for festival dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday. The Chisel will be releasing their album What A Fucking Nightmare on February 9 via Pure Noise Records and will begin their tour of the US, UK, and Europe tomorrow. The band released Retaliation in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 05Middle EastBoston, MA
May 06Broken GobletPhiladelphia, PA
May 07Union StageWashington, DC
May 08Richmond Music HallRichmond, VA
May 09Local 506Chapel Hill, NC
May 10JackrabbitsJacksonville, FL
May 11Welcome To RockvilleDaytona, FL (The Chisel only)
May 13Masquerade (Purgatory)Atlanta, GA
May 14Exit InNashville, TN
May 15The PortalLouisville, KY
May 16Cobra LoungeChicago, IL
May 17Sonic TempleColumbus, OH (The Chisel only)