The Chisel has announced spring tour dates for the US. Home Front will be joining them on all dates, except for festival dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday. The Chisel will be releasing their album What A Fucking Nightmare on February 9 via Pure Noise Records and will begin their tour of the US, UK, and Europe tomorrow. The band released Retaliation in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 05
|Middle East
|Boston, MA
|May 06
|Broken Goblet
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 07
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|May 08
|Richmond Music Hall
|Richmond, VA
|May 09
|Local 506
|Chapel Hill, NC
|May 10
|Jackrabbits
|Jacksonville, FL
|May 11
|Welcome To Rockville
|Daytona, FL (The Chisel only)
|May 13
|Masquerade (Purgatory)
|Atlanta, GA
|May 14
|Exit In
|Nashville, TN
|May 15
|The Portal
|Louisville, KY
|May 16
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|May 17
|Sonic Temple
|Columbus, OH (The Chisel only)