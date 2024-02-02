Mosswood Meltdown has announced its lineup for 2024. The B-52s, Hunx and His Punx, Big Freedia, Redd Kross, Pure Hell, Egyptian Lover, Pansy Division, Bush Tetras, Go Sailor, Wifey, Gibby Haynes and the Paul Green Rock Academy, Space Lady, Die Spitz, Sheastie Boys, Diesel Dudes, Trap Girl, Non Plus Temps, Hot Laundry, Gumby’s Junk, Baus. The festival will be hosted by John Waters and will also feature a drag contest hosted by Peaches Christ. Mosswood Meltdown will take place July 6-7 at Mosswood Park in Oakland, California.
Previous StoryBad Egg cover Propagandhi
Next StoryCall Me Malcolm release new song, "dead men take no pills"
The B-52s, Redd Kross, Pansy Division, more to play Mosswood Meltdown 2024
Madness, Devo, Descendents to headline PRB 2024
The Spits and Die Spitz to tour Texas
The B-52s to host exhibit of art created by apes at the Punk Rock Museum
Bush Tetras: "Bird on a Wire"
Bush Tetras to release first new LP in 11 years, share "Things I Put Together"
Pansy Division (US & BC)
Bikini Kill, Kim Gordon, The Linda Lindas, more to play Mosswood Meltdown 2022
Melvins to release 4xLP acoustic album
Lookout Zoomout to feature many Lookout! artists