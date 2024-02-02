Superchunk, A Giant Dog, M(h)aol, more to play Merge Records 35th anniversary festival

by Festivals & Events

Merge Records has announced a festival to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Superchunk, A Giant Dog, M(h)aol, The New Pornographers, Redd Kross, Lambchop, and Destroyer are among the bands playing. Merge 35 will take place on July 24-27 at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina. See the lineup in full below.

Mege 35 Lineup

A Giant Dog

Eric Bachmann

Greg Cartwright (of Reigning Sound)

The Clientele

Destroyer

Friendship

Fruit Bats

Hiss Golden Messenger

Imperial Teen

David Kilgour

Mike Krol

Lambchop

H.C. McEntire

Carson McHone

M(h)aol

The New Pornographers

Previous Industries

Redd Kross

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn

Rosali

Superchunk

Mary Timony

TORRES

William Tyler

Wye Oak