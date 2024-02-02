Merge Records has announced a festival to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Superchunk, A Giant Dog, M(h)aol, The New Pornographers, Redd Kross, Lambchop, and Destroyer are among the bands playing. Merge 35 will take place on July 24-27 at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina. See the lineup in full below.
Mege 35 Lineup
A Giant Dog
Eric Bachmann
Greg Cartwright (of Reigning Sound)
The Clientele
Destroyer
Friendship
Fruit Bats
Hiss Golden Messenger
Imperial Teen
David Kilgour
Mike Krol
Lambchop
H.C. McEntire
Carson McHone
M(h)aol
The New Pornographers
Previous Industries
Redd Kross
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn
Rosali
Superchunk
Mary Timony
TORRES
William Tyler
Wye Oak