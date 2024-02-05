Louisville-based Deady have released a video for their new song “R.I.P”. The video was edited by Galen Anthony Smith and features footage by Mat Schladen and Beau Kaelin/Senor Diablo. Deady will be touring the US in March and released their self-titled EP in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|03/03
|Nashville, TN
|The Cobra
|03/04
|Atlanta, GA
|529
|03/05
|Tallahassee, FL
|Rat's Nest
|03/06
|New Orleans, LA
|Saturn Bar
|03/07
|Houston, TX
|Ojeman
|03/08
|Austin, TX
|SXSW
|03/09
|Austin, TX
|SXSW
|03/10
|Austin, TX
|SXSW
|03/11
|Denton, TX
|Rubber Gloves
|03/12
|Memphis, TN
|Lamplighter Lounge