Deady: “R.I.P.”

Louisville-based Deady have released a video for their new song “R.I.P”. The video was edited by Galen Anthony Smith and features footage by Mat Schladen and Beau Kaelin/Senor Diablo. Deady will be touring the US in March and released their self-titled EP in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
03/03Nashville, TNThe Cobra
03/04Atlanta, GA529
03/05Tallahassee, FLRat's Nest
03/06New Orleans, LASaturn Bar
03/07Houston, TXOjeman
03/08Austin, TXSXSW
03/09Austin, TXSXSW
03/10Austin, TXSXSW
03/11Denton, TXRubber Gloves
03/12Memphis, TNLamplighter Lounge