Gouge Away have released a video for their new song “Dallas”. The video was created by Caleb Gowett. The song is off their upcoming album Deep Sage which will be out on March 15 via Deathwish Inc. Gouge Away released their single “Consider”/“Wave of Mutilation” in 2020 and released their album Burnt Sugar in 2018. Check out the video below.