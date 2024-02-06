Listen to the new track by Fire Sale!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Fire Sale! Fire Sale is made up of Matt Riddle (Face to Face, No Use For A Name), Chris Swinney (The Ataris), Pedro Aida (Ann Beretta), Matt Morris, and Brad Edwards. The song is called “The Albatross” and it will be on their upcoming two-song single. Speaking about the song, singer Pedro Aida said,



”’The Albatross’ is about the frustrating and hopeless feeling we have when we send our children to school and the worry of bullying, bad grades, and drug use have been overshadowed by the fear that they won’t come home at all.”

Guitarist Chris Swinney also said this about the song,



”’The Albatross’ is a song that we have been trying to write since the beginning of the band. If you grew up listening to anything on Fat or Epitaph…it is a huge nostalgic slap in the face.”

”The Albatross” will be out along with “I Remember Damage” on February 9 via Negative Progression Records. Listen to the track below!