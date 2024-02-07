Sparta, Pageninetynine, Proper., more to play Post. Festival 2024

Post. Festival has announced its lineup for this year. This Will Destroy You, Sparta, Pageninetynine, City of Caterpillar, Proper., The Casket Lottery, Caspian, Into It. Over It, Dikembe, The Ocean, Night Verses, Rezen, Outrun The Sunlight, The Depth Beneath Us, Black x Sea, Unwed Sailor, Letting Up Despite Great Faults, The Supervoid Choral Ensemble, Chew, Man Mountain, Deserta, Nygma, The Color of Cyan, Greybloom, Necromoon, Hiroe, Karate, Guns, Tanning, Idiot, If These Trees Could Talk, And So I Watch You From Afar, Sleepmakeswaves, Leech, Maserati, Their/They’re/There, Metavari, Athletics, Wess Meets West, It Was A Good Dream, Of The Vine, Girih, and Eyes To Argus will be playing. Post. Festival will take place July 25-27 in Indianapolis, Indiana.