Frank Turner announces US tour

Frank Turner
by Tours

Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls have announced a US tour for this spring and summer. Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on February 9. Frank Turner will be releasing Undefeated on May 3 and released FTHC in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
May 23Harrisburg, PAXL Livew/ Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
May 25Boston, MABoston Calling
May 26Huntington, NYThe Paramountw/ Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
May 28McKees Rock, PARoxian Theatrew/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
May 29Detroit, MIThe Fillmorew/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
May 31Chicago, ILByline Bank Aragon Ballroomw/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 01Minneapolis, MNUptown Theaterw/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 03Denver, COSummitw/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 04Denver, COSummitw/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 05Salt Lake City, UTThe Depotw/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 07Seattle, WAShowbox SoDow/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 08Portland, ORMcMenamins Crystal Ballroomw/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 10San Francisco, CARegency Ballroomw/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 11San Diego, CASOMAw/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 12Phoenix, AZThe Van Burenw/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 14Austin, TXEmo’s Austinw/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 15Dallas, TXSouth Side Ballroomw/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 17Atlanta, GABuckhead Theatrew/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 18St. Petersburg, FLJannus Livew/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 20Greensboro, NCPiedmont Hallw/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 21Baltimore, MDRams Head Live!w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
Jun 22Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmorew/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman