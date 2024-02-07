Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls have announced a US tour for this spring and summer. Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on February 9. Frank Turner will be releasing Undefeated on May 3 and released FTHC in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|May 23
|Harrisburg, PA
|XL Live
|w/ Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|May 25
|Boston, MA
|Boston Calling
|May 26
|Huntington, NY
|The Paramount
|w/ Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|May 28
|McKees Rock, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|May 29
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|May 31
|Chicago, IL
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 01
|Minneapolis, MN
|Uptown Theater
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 03
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 04
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 05
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 07
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 08
|Portland, OR
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 10
|San Francisco, CA
|Regency Ballroom
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 11
|San Diego, CA
|SOMA
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 12
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 14
|Austin, TX
|Emo’s Austin
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 15
|Dallas, TX
|South Side Ballroom
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 17
|Atlanta, GA
|Buckhead Theatre
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 18
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Jannus Live
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 20
|Greensboro, NC
|Piedmont Hall
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 21
|Baltimore, MD
|Rams Head Live!
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
|Jun 22
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman