Sadly, Mojo Nixon has passed away. He was 66. Mojo passed away from a cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise, where he was working as a performer. As you likely know, Mojo Nixon was one of the first artists to blend country with punk rock. his biggest hit was "Elvis Everywhere" and he cut an entire album with Jello Biafra called Prairie Home Invasion. You can see some of Mojo's music below. We send out condolences to Mojo's family, friends, and fans.