The Baby Seals have released a video for their new song “Vibrator”. The video was directed by Liam Goodrum-Bell of Tape Runs Out. The song is off their upcoming album Chaos which will be out on April 19 via Trapped Animal Records, Green Island Music, and Wipe Out Music Publishing. The Baby Seals released their self-titled EP in 2017. Check out the video below.