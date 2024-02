Music 9 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

Ska-Reggae/punk supergroup The Kilograms releases their self-titled EP today. The full album is streaming digitally, see below. The band consists of Joe Gittleman (The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Avoid One Thing), Michael McDermott (The Bouncing Souls, Joan Jett), Sammy Kay, and J Duckworth (Newport Secret Six).