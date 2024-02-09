Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
NOFX have announced details for their final Texas show. The show will take place on April 6 at the Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth. The Vandals, Lagwagon, T.S.O.L.S, Riverboat Gamblers, Codefendants, and Catbite will be joining them. NOFX will be touring Japan starting in March, touring Europe starting in May, will be touring North America starting in July, and will be playing their final shows ever in California in October. The band released Double Album in 2022.