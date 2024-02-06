NOFX announce final shows with Lagwagon, Subhumans, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, more to join (California)

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
NOFX have announced the dates and first wave lineup for their final shows ever. These shows will take place across three dates in October in San Pedro, California. MxPx, Bouncing Souls, Buzzcocks, Lagwagon, Subhumans, Strung Out, Sick Of It All, Good Riddance, Codefendants, The Flatliners, Swingin’ Utters, DOA, Mad Caddies, DI, Luicidal, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Get Dead, We Are The Union, The Last Gang, Poli Van Dam, and Das Klowns will be playing. The daily lineups have yet to be announced. NOFX will be touring Japan starting in March, touring Europe starting in May, and will be touring North America starting in July. The band released Double Album in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 04
|Berth 46
|San Pedro, CA
|Oct 05
|Berth 46
|San Pedro, CA
|Oct 06
|Berth 46
|San Pedro, CA