Jakobs Castle has released a video for their new song “2 Hours Ago”. The video was directed and edited by Phvzes. The song is off their upcoming album Enter: The Castle which will be out on April 12 via Epitaph Records. Jakob Nowell will also be joining Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson to play a Sublime set at Coachella in April. Check out the video below.
