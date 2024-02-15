Hot Water Music announce new album, release two new tracks

Hot Water Music have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called VOWS and will be out on May 10 via Equal Vision Records, End Hits Records, and Cooking Vinyl. The band has also released two new songs “Menace” (which comes with a video directed by Jesse Korman) and “Burn Forever”. Hot Water Music will be touring North America this spring to celebrate their 30th anniversary and released Feel The Void in 2022. Check out the songs and tracklist below.

VOWS Tracklist

Menace

Searching For Light

Burn Forever

After The Impossible

Remnants

Chewing On Broken Glass

Fences

Side Of The Road

Wildfire

Bury Us All

Touch The Sun

Much Love