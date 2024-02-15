IDLES release video for “GRACE”

IDLES have released a video for their song “GRACE”. The video was directed by Jonathan Irwin and uses deepfake AI technology to recreate Coldplay’s “Yellow” video. In the credits for the video, the directors and crew of Coldplay’s video are thanked along with the band and their management team. A lyric video (which appears to have been created without using AI) for the song was released in December. The song is off their upcoming album TANGK which will be out on February 16 via Partisan Records. IDLES will be touring Europe and North America starting in March and released Crawler in 2021. Check out the video below.