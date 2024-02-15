Sheer Mag release lyric video for “Eat It and Beat It”, announce summer tour dates (EU / UK)

by Em Moore
Sheer Mag have released a lyric video for their new song “Eat It and Beat It”. The song is off their upcoming album Playing Favorites which will be out on March 1 via Third Man Records. The band has also announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for August. Sheer Mag will be touring North America starting in March and released their album A Distant Call in 2019. Check out the video and new dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Aug 03
|BE Genk
|Absolutely Free Festival
|Aug 04
|NL Amsterdam
|Paradiso
|Aug 05
|DE Hamburg
|Hafenklang
|Aug 06
|DK Copenhagen
|Stengade
|Aug 07
|DE Berlin
|Cassiopeia
|Aug 08
|DE Leipzig
|Institut für Zukunft
|Aug 09
|NL Eindhoven
|Stroomhuis
|Aug 11
|UK London
|Lafayette
|Aug 12
|UK Birmingham
|Hare & Hounds
|Aug 13
|UK Glasgow
|Room 2
|Aug 14
|UK Leeds
|Belgrave Music Hall
|Aug 15
|UK Brecon Beacons
|Green Man Fest
|Aug 17
|CH Geneva
|Piz Palu Festival
|Aug 18
|CH Düdingen
|Bad Bonn
|Aug 20
|ES San Sebastian
|Dabadaba
|Aug 21
|ES Madrid
|El Sol
|Aug 22
|ES Barcelona
|Upload
|Aug 23
|ES Valencia
|16 Toneladas
|Aug 24
|ES Torremolinos
|Canela Party
|Aug 26
|PT Lisbon
|ZDB