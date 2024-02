Sheer Mag release lyric video for “Eat It and Beat It”, announce summer tour dates (EU / UK)

6 hours ago by Em Moore

Sheer Mag have released a lyric video for their new song “Eat It and Beat It”. The song is off their upcoming album Playing Favorites which will be out on March 1 via Third Man Records. The band has also announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for August. Sheer Mag will be touring North America starting in March and released their album A Distant Call in 2019. Check out the video and new dates below.