Sheer Mag release lyric video for “Eat It and Beat It”, announce summer tour dates (EU / UK)

Sheer Mag
by

Sheer Mag have released a lyric video for their new song “Eat It and Beat It”. The song is off their upcoming album Playing Favorites which will be out on March 1 via Third Man Records. The band has also announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for August. Sheer Mag will be touring North America starting in March and released their album A Distant Call in 2019. Check out the video and new dates below.

DateCityVenue
Aug 03BE GenkAbsolutely Free Festival
Aug 04NL AmsterdamParadiso
Aug 05DE HamburgHafenklang
Aug 06DK CopenhagenStengade
Aug 07DE BerlinCassiopeia
Aug 08DE LeipzigInstitut für Zukunft
Aug 09NL EindhovenStroomhuis
Aug 11UK LondonLafayette
Aug 12UK BirminghamHare & Hounds
Aug 13UK GlasgowRoom 2
Aug 14UK LeedsBelgrave Music Hall
Aug 15UK Brecon BeaconsGreen Man Fest
Aug 17CH GenevaPiz Palu Festival
Aug 18CH DüdingenBad Bonn
Aug 20ES San SebastianDabadaba
Aug 21ES MadridEl Sol
Aug 22ES BarcelonaUpload
Aug 23ES Valencia16 Toneladas
Aug 24ES TorremolinosCanela Party
Aug 26PT LisbonZDB